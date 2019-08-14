



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– It’s been a nice day so far, but it’s still muggy.

A few isolated showers and storms are popping up, here and there, to the north right now– that will be the trend through tonight.

Nothing severe in nature is expected so far.

With clearing skies for tonight, a bit of fog will show Thursday morning.

There will be sunshine to start tomorrow, but we are under a marginal risk of severe storms in tomorrow afternoon, with the chance that a few isolated storms could contain gusty winds and hail.

Friday looks a bit more like today with an isolated evening shower or storm. Low 80s will stick around with heat building into the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.