Walmart Removes About 1,000 Third Party Items From Website
With 75 million items for sale online, Walmart removed nearly 1,000 third party items that violate its ban on glorifying violence.
Pittsburgh Weather: Early Morning Fog Starts The Day, Chances Of Isolated Storms
Pockets of fog will start the day and it will be mostly dry, but some areas may see a couple of isolated showers.
Pittsburgh Weather: Spot Showers And Storms Possible Through Thursday
Spot showers move through the area and storms are possible with some potentially being severe.
Pirates Beat Angels In Second Consecutive Game
Josh Bell homered and had three RBIs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally for a 10-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Bill Cowher On Antonio Brown: 'He Does Sometimes Create Headlines That Can Be Disruptive To A Football Team'
The former Steelers head coach weighed in on the Antonio Brown situation in Oakland.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
Uber Expands 'No Talking' Rides And Launches Helicopter Service
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
PTL Links: August 14, 2019
August 14, 2019 at 9:00 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Dress For Success
Ya Jagoff Media
Zachery’s Mission
&
Community Liver Alliance
Paart Fundraiser
