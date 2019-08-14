PITTSBURGH (AP) – A judge has upheld an arbitration ruling that a Pittsburgh police officer fired after an alleged road rage incident two years ago should be reinstated to the force.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Donald Walko Jr. rejected the city’s appeal of the March arbitration ruling in the case of Officer Robert Kramer, who was fired following allegations that he pointed a gun at a man during a May 2017 confrontation.

WATCH: Robert Kramer’s attorney holds a press conference.

Kramer was acquitted of simple assault in September. He filed a federal lawsuit in May alleging malicious prosecution, fabrication of evidence and racial discrimination.

Pittsburgh officials declined comment, saying attorneys are reviewing the decision. Robert Swartzwelder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1, said the union was “very pleased.”

