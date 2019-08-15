



ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – There is no room at the inn at the Beaver County Humane Society.

Spokesperson Mike Romigh says in the last two weeks, 41 cats and 19 dogs have been confiscated.

“We were overflowing before they got here and we are overflowing more now. We are going to give them the medical care they need — feed them and house them, get them back to health until we can find forever homes for them.”

This all happened quickly. Two homeowners in Beaver County were hoarding animals and charges are pending against them.

“The conditions they were in were deplorable,” said Romigh. “Feces all over the place, both houses have been condemned.”

The Beaver County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter with no federal or state funding.

This is an expensive undertaking to care for the additional animals.

“Of the 60 animals, it’s going to cost us approximately $150 a day because of the care that they need, conditions they were in when they came in,” he said.

“A lot were flea-ridden because of the environments they were in.”

That $150 is per day for each animal, so the shelter needs financial donations, food, cleaning supplies, cat litter, ammonia and bleach — to name a few items.

If you can help give the Beaver County Humane Society a call at 724-775-5801 X122 or contact the agency online at BeaverCountyHumaneSociety.org/donate.