PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was transported to Mercy Hospital in critical condition and ultimately died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in Bedford Dwellings just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Pittsburgh Police Zone Two officers responded to ShotSpotter alerts and 911 calls of multiple shots fired in the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive in Bedford Dwellings.
When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male in the doorway of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds in the chest.
No arrests or suspects have been named at this time.
