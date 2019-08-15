WINDGAP (KDKA) — 24-hours after the shocking death of a youth football player last night, the West End community came out to grieve.
An emotional vigil took place for the family of young Jordan Duckett, the 13-year-old who collapsed running off the field and later died at Children’s Hospital.
Hundreds came out to Windgap Field, including those within the youth football community.
There is no cause of death yet, however the president of the Westside Athletic Association says the young player had asthma, but there was no reason to think anything was wrong last night.
Counselors were on hand tonight for this grieving community, as many as 150 kids witnessed Jordan collapsing last night and EMS trying in vain to save him.
“God give us a shoulder that is sensitive to their tears.”
A very emotional night in the West End beginning with a powerful prayer circle. Men lead by pastors and Focus Pittsburgh prayed to ask for guidance for the family and young men who lost a friend and teammate during youth football.
“It’s a tight-knit community and something like this just galvanizes us even closer together,” said Gerald Akrie, pastor at Community of Grace AME Zion Church in the West End.
Hundreds stood just 24-hours after 13-year-old Jordan Duckett collapsed Shortly after 7:30 Wednesday night after running off Windgap Field. The young player was pronounced dead at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
Jordan’s mom moved everyone to tears as she addressed her son’s teammates, the Westside Mustangs youth football team.
A grieving mother spoke words no one here will forget.
She described her 6-foot-tall, size 13 shoe wearing, A student as an exemplary kid.
“He took care of his mother, he took care of his sister, and I’m going to be honest, and I’ll say this to my dying day it may appear that I raised him, but he raised me,” said Laken Duckett Coates, the Mother of Jordan Duckett.
“Even considering his medical condition you all still gave him a shot. Thank you, thank you all very, very much,” Duckett Coates said.
And this tight-knit community spilling over with pain returned the thanks with an outpouring of love and support.
“I just want to tell you how you feel, God is bigger than this right now. God is bigger than this,” Laken said.
The president of the Westside Youth Athletic Association said although Jordan never said anything about not feeling well, he says he wants all caregivers and coaches tonight to continually ask their players how they are feeling.
All practices and games for the Westside league are canceled through the weekend as this community grieves a child lost.
