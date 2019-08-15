WINDGAP (KDKA) — 24-hours after the shocking death of a youth football player last night, the West End community came out to grieve.

An emotional vigil took place for the family of young Jordan Duckett, the 13-year-old who collapsed running off the field and later died at Children’s Hospital.

Hundreds came out to Windgap Field, including those within the youth football community.

There is no cause of death yet, however the president of the Westside Athletic Association says the young player had asthma, but there was no reason to think anything was wrong last night.

Counselors were on hand tonight for this grieving community, as many as 150 kids witnessed Jordan collapsing last night and EMS trying in vain to save him.

“God give us a shoulder that is sensitive to their tears.”