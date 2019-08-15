



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Summer is finally coming to an end!

The Allegheny County Parks Department released the remaining schedules for Boyce, North, Settlers Cabin and South parks.

Starting August 17, all of the pools will be operating from 11:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m. only on Saturdays and Sundays. The only week-day exception is Labor Day, which they will be open from 11:30 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Here is a list of dates for the rest of the summer seasons:

Aug. 16 · Boyce Park, North Park & Settlers Cabin pools open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. · South Park Wave Pool closed Aug. 17 & 18 · All pools open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Aug. 19-23 · All pools closed Aug. 24 & 25 · All pools open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-30 · All pools closed Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 · All pools open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 · All pools open 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. · “Pooches in the Pool” event takes place at all pools 4:00-6:00 p.m.

The pool season end with the annual Pooches in the Pool swimming event on Monday, Sept. 2 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.