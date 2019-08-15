PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Petersen Events Center is going to have a bit of a different look this Fall.

Pitt Athletics released pictures and video of the updated court in the facility, which is now flipped to have the Oakland Zoo behind the benches.

“Fresh look. Same era. #ZooEra #H2P”

The school has also changed the paint on the court to the retro look that Pitt implemented earlier this year as the primary colors.

The Pete is home to the Pitt Men’s and Women’s Basketball and select volleyball matches as well as special wrestling events. The venue also hosts concerts and other school-related functions.