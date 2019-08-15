Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly engaging in illegal sexual activity.
According to the indictment, Joseph Hamilton, 38, tried to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity through the Internet.
The FBI conducted the investigation which led to Hamilton’s indictment.
Hamilton could face up to life in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
