Filed Under:Charges, Minor Injuries, Police Chase, Vandergrift, Washington Township Police

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA)– A police pursuit in Westmoreland County ended in a crash.

Police started following the car in Washington township around 1 a.m. this morning when the driver conducted a traffic violation by Hancock Ave.

When the chase reached Vandergrift, the suspect’s car crashed into a telephone pole, trapping two people inside.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Francis Evans and the passenger, 19-year-old Abbey Hudspath, were both able to get out of the vehicle.

Authorities used a taser to stop Evans when he attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Those two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

