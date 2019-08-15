Comments
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA)– A police pursuit in Westmoreland County ended in a crash.
Police started following the car in Washington township around 1 a.m. this morning when the driver conducted a traffic violation by Hancock Ave.
When the chase reached Vandergrift, the suspect’s car crashed into a telephone pole, trapping two people inside.
The driver, identified as 48-year-old Francis Evans and the passenger, 19-year-old Abbey Hudspath, were both able to get out of the vehicle.
Authorities used a taser to stop Evans when he attempted to flee the scene on foot.
Those two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
