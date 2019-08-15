MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Due to the severe weather that occurred this afternoon, riders of Port Authority’s Red Line will be experiencing some delays.

Crews are working to remove a tree that fell onto a train and the tracks between the Mt. Lebanon and Castle Shannon stops.

Twelve people were on board the train at the time, but no one was hurt and the train has been put back in service.

A second a tree also fell near the rail center in Upper St. Clair, keeping Port Authority from putting additional cars in service.

There are about 12 rail cars in service, but according to Port Authority, during rush hour nearly four times that amount are in service so significant delays are expected.

In order to keep trains moving, Port Authority has moved outbound trains to the inbound tracks.

Shuttle buses are operating between Washington Junction and South Hill Village.

The Blue Line is not affected by the delays or downed trees.

