



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not only is this week the final week of Steelers’ Training Camp, it’s also the final week for police and fire departments to apply for a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

The foundation plans to distribute grants during every Steelers away game for the 2019 season to the cities of their opponent.

This includes Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Phoenix, New York City, and Baltimore.

These grants will help the departments’ K-9 units purchase dogs and safety vests along with other K-9 needs.

Grants will also be distributed to Pittsburgh departments following the Super Bowl.

The foundation has donated over $2 million since 2007 and $1.7 million of that has been for K-9 programs.

Full grant guidelines and application cover page are available this link.

Applications must be postmarked by August 15.