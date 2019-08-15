



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scattered storms are expected for this afternoon before Pittsburgh launches into a 7-day forecast filled with chances of rain.

KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley says large hail and destructive straight-line wind are the main concerns right now.

While there is a chance for severe weather, the chance is small.

Any severe storms that develop will be individual cells moving in from the southwest to the northeast, popping up from in between noon to midnight.

Highs today will be in the low 80s. Pittsburgh woke up to some morning fog, but nothing like yesterday morning.

On Wednesday, Ron Smiley said that he might have to put in rain chances for the weekend, and it looks like that’s now the case.

The best rain chance for weekend rain will be on Saturday.

Ron Smiley is also bumping up the chance of rain tomorrow from 20 percent to 30 percent, with rain showers possible in the early morning hours and in the afternoon.

Sunday won’t be as wet as Saturday, but you should be prepared for isolated showers.

Finally, as we head into next week and into the back to school season, we should see temperatures warm back up with spotty scattered showers and storms expected for the afternoons.

