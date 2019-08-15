



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was in custody after multiple SWAT teams were on the scene in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

The Allegheny County Police Department had a SWAT team present, and the Pittsburgh Police were on the 1000 block of Brookline Boulevard on Thursday morning as well.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says Allegheny County Police tried to serve a warrant on an individual.

He says the individual wasn’t coming peacefully and there was the possibility he would be violent.

Heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Brookline Boulevard. I am being told that it is a @AlleghenyCoPD situation and the City is here in support. Confirmed that City SWAT is on the scene. More tonight on @KDKA #kdka pic.twitter.com/cBQeknR2Ki — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) August 15, 2019

Allegheny County Police backed off and called in a SWAT team.

Negotiators were on the phone trying to communicate with the individual, attempting to get him to surrender.

He is now in police custody and the scene has cleared.