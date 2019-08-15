  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was in custody after multiple SWAT teams were on the scene in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

The Allegheny County Police Department had a SWAT team present, and the Pittsburgh Police were on the 1000 block of Brookline Boulevard on Thursday morning as well.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Chris Kunicki)

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says Allegheny County Police tried to serve a warrant on an individual.

He says the individual wasn’t coming peacefully and there was the possibility he would be violent.

Allegheny County Police backed off and called in a SWAT team.

Negotiators were on the phone trying to communicate with the individual, attempting to get him to surrender.

He is now in police custody and the scene has cleared.

