WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA)– One of the rides at the Washington County Fair may not be up and running for this year’s fair.

The Washington County Fair Board said a chair cable on the swing ride untwisted and the post hit a 4-year-old girl in the head.

officials say this incident was not a mechanical malfunction, and that the cables were twisted before the ride was operated.

According to organizers, the ride was running all day without any problems.

Workers are inspecting the ride to fix it before the fair ends.

There were three children on the ride at the time of the accident. The young girl was the only one taken to the hospital with minor injuries.