Former West Virginia Educators Charged After Alleged Verbal Abuse Of Autistic Students West Virginia's top prosecutor says three former educators have been arrested on charges that they verbally abused two autistic students.

New CCAC Course Will Teach Yinzers How To Lose Their Pittsburgh Accents N'atA new local community college class is out to help people from Western Pa. who are "tired of soundin' like younz are from the 'Burg ahnat."