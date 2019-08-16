Filed Under:Cookies, Guinness World Record, Largest Wedding Cookie Table, The Monongahela Area Historical Society


MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA)– We finally know just how many cookies made up last weekend’s record-breaking table.

The Monongahela Area Historical Society broke a Guinness World Record on Sunday for the Largest Wedding Cookie Table.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It came as Monongahela celebrated its 250th birthday on August 11.

The organization needed to beat 18,000 cookies to break the record and it easily surpassed that with a total of 88,425 cookies.

They mixed birthday celebrations with weddings as the table was part of at least two weddings.

Comments