Comments
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA)– We finally know just how many cookies made up last weekend’s record-breaking table.
The Monongahela Area Historical Society broke a Guinness World Record on Sunday for the Largest Wedding Cookie Table.
It came as Monongahela celebrated its 250th birthday on August 11.
The organization needed to beat 18,000 cookies to break the record and it easily surpassed that with a total of 88,425 cookies.
They mixed birthday celebrations with weddings as the table was part of at least two weddings.
You must log in to post a comment.