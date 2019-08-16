PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between Monday and Thursday nights next week.

Crews will be conducting line striping, guide rail installation, barrier repairs and platform removal work between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Work in the outbound direction until one hour after the end of any Pirates’ home game.

There will also be concrete patching on the inbound direction in the bathtub area between the Grant Street interchange and Fort Pitt Bridge the weekend of Friday, August 23 and Monday, August 26.

Details on the concrete patching will be made available once the schedule is finalized by PennDOT.