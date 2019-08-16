  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– After 22 years, the Pittsburgh Just Ducky Tours have been permanently canceled.

The company stopped operating after 17 people died during a tour on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.

Michael Cohen, a co-founder of the business, told our partners at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette that, “our insurance company would not renew us. We had a very clean loss-run history. It didn’t matter. The insurance companies got spooked.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Reportedly no one was interested in taking over the business, so Cohn, along with his fellow co-found Chris D’Addario, have planned to sell the entire business– including eight of the boats.

On September 23-25 All of the assets and boasts will be sold in an online auction.  Each duck boat is estimated to sell for between $25,000 and $100,000.

All individual listings for the auction can be found here.

