Tyson Foods Recalling 39K Pounds Of Weaver Brand Ready-To-Eat Chicken Patty Due To Possible Contamination
Tysons Foods Inc is recalling around 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product that may be possibly contaminated by foreign matter.
Firefighters Battle Beaver Co. Barn Fire
A barn in New Sewickley Township has gone up in flames.
Pittsburgh Weather: Chances Of Rain Before Temperatures Rise
While rain is on the radar the next few days, Pittsburgh should get another push of warm, summer weather before it's time to go back to school.
Pittsburgh Weather: Possibility Of Severe Storms Before Weekend Showers
Scattered storms are expected for this afternoon before Pittsburgh launches into a 7-day forecast filled with chances of rain.
Quaker Steak And Lube Coming To PPG Paints Arena
Penguins fans and those who attend other PPG Paints Arena soon will have a familiar dining option.
'The Return' A Documentary Following Rocky Bleier's Return To Vietnam Premieres At Steelers Training Camp
For the first time since being critically injured during the Vietnam War, Steelers legend Rocky Bleier returned to Vietnam for an ESPN documentary.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
PTL Links: August 16, 2019
August 16, 2019 at 9:37 am
Filed Under:
Andy Amrhein
,
Little Italy Days
,
Local TV
,
penguin
,
Pittsburgh Improv
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
Pittsburgh Today Live Links
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Pittsburgh Improv
&
Comic Paul Virzi
Bloomfield Little Italy Days
Canine Companions For Independence
Follow Penguin on
Facebook
&
Twitter
Doug Oster
Phipps Tomato & Garlic Festival
Andy Amrhein At Every True Value Hardware
