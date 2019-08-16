  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/The Patch.com) — Penguins fans and those who attend other PPG Paints Arena soon will have a familiar dining option.

Quaker Steak & Lube, the popular local chicken wing chain, will soon have a location inside the arena.

Quaker Steak & Lube announced the new location via Twitter and said it also will open a new location at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.

QS&L already has locations inside Heinz Field and PNC Park.

Read more from The Patch.com here.

