PITTSBURGH (KDKA/The Patch.com) — Penguins fans and those who attend other PPG Paints Arena soon will have a familiar dining option.
Quaker Steak & Lube, the popular local chicken wing chain, will soon have a location inside the arena.
Quaker Steak & Lube announced the new location via Twitter and said it also will open a new location at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
QS&L already has locations inside Heinz Field and PNC Park.
QSL opened in FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the CLE Browns, on 8/8 for wk 1 preseason serving up wings, burgers, fries and brews! Another QSL concession will open soon at PPG Paints Arena in PIttsburgh! #burgers #wings #brews #firstenergystadium #ppgpaintsarena pic.twitter.com/4pSdxvHfcT
— Quaker Steak & Lube (@quakersteak) August 15, 2019
