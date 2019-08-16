Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after shots fired inside a Hill District apartment building struck a pipe and caused a water leak.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of gunfire inside the Legacy Apartments in the 2100 block of Centre Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Police say shots appeared to be fired inside from one apartment suite to another.
A bullet struck a pipe and caused a water leak, which a fire crew arrived to control.
After sweeping the suites for any victims, police say they didn’t find anyone.
A ShotSpotter alert wasn’t sent out during the incident.
Police are investigating.
