PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The turnpike will be closed in both directions between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges, beginning Saturday night.

Starting at 11 p.m. until approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, the turnpike will be closed between exit 75 an exit 161, the turnpike announced Friday.

Crews will be removing the temporary bridge that carried traffic on North Center Avenue over the turnpike.

Drivers will be allowed to enter the turnpike going eastbound at the Bedford Interchange (exit 146) and westbound at the Somerset Interchange (exit 110) and Donegal Interchange (exit 91).

Eastbound traffic will exit the turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange, with the suggested detour:

Route 119 North to PA Turnpike Route 66 Noth to Route 22 East to I-99 South to U.S. Route 30 East.

Westbound traffic will be exiting the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange, with the suggested detour: