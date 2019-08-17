  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to a hoverboard explosion at a house in New Castle.

Officials say it happened Saturday morning just before 3:30 a.m. on Shaw Street.

The hoverboard belongs to a young boy named Santino Costa.

He’s had the board for two years, but misplaced the charger and borrowed a friends.

The box stated to only use the charger that comes with the hoverboard.

After the board caught fire, the boy’s father put it out.

The father says only a small spot on their carpet was scorched.

Fire crews responded to a house with major smoke.

New Castle firemen say they always hear about these types of fires started from hoverboards, but this was their first encounter.

