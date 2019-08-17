Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to a hoverboard explosion at a house in New Castle.
Officials say it happened Saturday morning just before 3:30 a.m. on Shaw Street.
The hoverboard belongs to a young boy named Santino Costa.
He’s had the board for two years, but misplaced the charger and borrowed a friends.
The box stated to only use the charger that comes with the hoverboard.
After the board caught fire, the boy’s father put it out.
The father says only a small spot on their carpet was scorched.
Fire crews responded to a house with major smoke.
New Castle firemen say they always hear about these types of fires started from hoverboards, but this was their first encounter.
You must log in to post a comment.