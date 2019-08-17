  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:John Fetterman, Local TV, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Twitter, Wedding


HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman who really wanted Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to officiate her wedding got her wish. All it took was a tweet.

A Twitter user on social media said she’s getting married next month, and if she could get the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, to officiate it, that would be “righteous.”

She asked Twitter how she could make it happen, and Lt. Gov. Fetterman had a simple reply: “just ask me.”

So she did, and he quickly agreed.

The happy couple will be married on Sept. 30, and Lt. Gov. Fetterman will be there to make it official.

“That’s some responsive government in action amirite?” he tweeted.

Comments