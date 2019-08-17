



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman who really wanted Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to officiate her wedding got her wish. All it took was a tweet.

A Twitter user on social media said she’s getting married next month, and if she could get the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, to officiate it, that would be “righteous.”

uh just ask me? 😁. https://t.co/LHIDjwRMEq — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2019

She asked Twitter how she could make it happen, and Lt. Gov. Fetterman had a simple reply: “just ask me.”

So she did, and he quickly agreed.

That’s some responsive government in action amirite? 😜😆 See you on the 30th. ✅ https://t.co/iSz6hI1MmT — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2019

The happy couple will be married on Sept. 30, and Lt. Gov. Fetterman will be there to make it official.

“That’s some responsive government in action amirite?” he tweeted.