PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested a man in Northview Heights wanted for a parole violation related to firearms possession.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were on the 700 block of Mount Pleasant Road just before midnight Friday night when they saw Jacque David, a 27-year-old man they recognized as having arrest warrants.

Police say they got out of their vehicle and tried to arrest David.

David started running from police, fleeing towards Penfort Street. Police chased him on foot.

Around the 300 block of Penfort Street, officers say they saw David take a firearm from the waistband of his pants and throw it into a sewer grate.

Police say they were able to catch up to David and get him on the ground, where he resisted arrest before eventually surrendering.

He has been charged with firearms violations, escape and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.

The firearm was recovered from the sewer grate.