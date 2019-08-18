EAST END (KDKA) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate a new all-inclusive playground opened on the East End by the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and the Lemieux Family Center.

The playground includes sensory tunnels, a wheelchair swing and is fully-equipped to provide access to medically fragile children.

There are also double-wide bridges to accommodate children in wheelchairs.

“We wanted to make sure that the community had a fun, safe place to go where not only kids who are capable of running and walking were able to play, but also anyone who is in a wheelchair had any kind of varying ability levels,” said Kristina Waltman, the Director of External Affairs for the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh.

Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs was honored with the Hometown Hero Award from the Children’s Home for his volunteer efforts with Child’s Way, a daycare for medically fragile children.

“I feel like they are family. It’s always fun to come here and hang out and spend time together. For me, it’s a personal getaway. We get so consumed in our daily schedules, whether it’s football, or going to work. When you come here you see there are other things that are important in this world to take time and enjoy and take in,” Dobbs said.

The goal of opening the park was to make sure that children from all walks of life could have a playground to go to.

“It was so important for us to create a space where children of all skills and abilities could participate. This new playground will be a special place where children can play and explore. We’re thankful for this wonderful gift,” said Pamela Keen, CEO of The Children’s Home.

The park was made possible in part thanks to a sponsorship from PNC.