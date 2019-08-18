Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the East End.
It happened at the intersection of Penn Avenue and North Fairmount Street in the East End’s Garfield neighborhood, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a man with gunshot wounds.
He had been shot in the neck and the shoulder.
He was conscious and alert, according to police, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
