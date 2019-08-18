  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMInstinct
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Break In, Local Police, Pittsburgh News, Sewickley Police

SEWICKLEY (KDKA) — Police in Sewickley are investigating a home break-in that took place on Mccready Way late Saturday night.

According to police, two men broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint, demanding to see their son.

The couple does not have a son.

Police added that a call was placed to 9-1-1 from the couple’s two daughters, a 12-year-old and 17-year-old, that were locked in another room.

The two suspects fled about 30-to-60 seconds before police arrived.

Allegheny County Police is now assisting Sewickley Police with identifying the suspects.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Comments