PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Babcock Boulevard in McCandless has reopened to all traffic near the intersection of Fairfield Road.

This section of Babcock Boulevard has been closed since June 10 for the preservation of Little Pine Creek Bridge. The preservation work included removal of the inlet and outlet wingwalls and headwalls, replacing the wingwalls and headwalls, concrete repairs, waterproofing, guiderail installation, and roadway work.

Traffic is again open in all directions.

