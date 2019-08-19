



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A public meeting is being held Friday, August 30 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the report submitted from the Voting Equipment Search Committee and other business.

The meeting will be held in the Gold Room of the County Courthouse.

There will be an opportunity for public comment at the beginning of the meeting and each speaker will be given three minutes to provide their comments. Each person wishing to speak will be required to sign in when they arrive.

The Voting Equipment Search Committee was formed in March of 2019 in order to begin a process of researching and reviewing available election system. This was born following a settlement agreement that issued a directive concerning the purchase of electronic voting systems.

The full report can be found at this link.