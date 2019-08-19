Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Britsburgh is returning to Pittsburgh for its fifth year.
The festival celebrating all things British is making its way back to the ‘Burgh.
For the first time, Britsburgh will be stretched over a full week as fifteen events will be held from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.
The festival kicks off with “A Right Royal Afternoon Tea” where you can show off your fanciest hat.
- Monday, September 2 2:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. A Right Royal Afternoon Tea (Wear Your Hat!)
- Tuesday, September 3 10:00 a.m.— 11:30 a.m.Gateway: Pittsburgh’s Renaissance after WWII (walking tour)
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Noon — 1:30 p.m. The World War II Hymns of Ralph Vaughan Williams
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Noon — 1:00 p.m. Exploring Hartwood Acres Stable Complex
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 6:00 P.M. — 9:00 p.m. Britsburgh Ale ‘Tony Knipling Cask’ tapping
- Wednesday, September 4 10:00 A.M.— 1:00 p.m. Special Hartwood Acres Mansion and Garden Tour
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 6:00 P.M. —8:30 p.m. Rip the lid off Trinity College Choir, Cambridge!
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 6:30P.M. — 9:00 p.m. An Evening with Savoyard’s Ruddigore by Gilbert & Sullivan
- Thursday, Sept.5 6:30 P.M. — 8:30 p.m. A British Sporting Vision VIP Reception
- Friday, Sept. 6 6:30 P.M. — 8:30 p.m. Britsburgh Commonwealth Dining Society: ‘Flavours of the Caribbean’
- Friday, Sept. 6 7:00 P.M. — 9:00 p.m. A Midsommer Nights Dreame – Unrehearsed Shakespeare
- Saturday, Sept. 7 11:00 a.m.— 2:00 p.m. Downton Abbey Themed Tea (Sold Out)
- Saturday, Sept. 7 1:00 P.M. — 5:00 p.m. A Very British Day Out III
- Saturday, Sept. 7 1:00 P.M. — 4:00 p.m. Stoolball
- Saturday, Sept. 7 2:00 P.M. — 4:00 p.m. Julius Caesar from Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks
- Sunday, September 8 10:00 A.M.— 4:00 p.m. Antiques Fair
- Sunday, Sept. 8 11:00 A.M.— 1:00 p.m. General John Forbes with Sunday Brunc
- Sunday, Sept. 8 Noon — 1:30 p.m. (Sold out) 3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. (Limited availability) High Noon Tea Tasting
You must log in to post a comment.