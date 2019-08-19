Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two more Catholic priests are being accused of child sex abuse.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh says it is aware that someone registered with the compensation fund.
The complaint named fathers Larry Smith and Joseph Girdis.
It says the abuse happened when the victim was 12 years old and was living at the Holy Family Institute in Emsworth.
It’s the first allegation against either man, and neither was named in the grand jury report.
Father Girdis passed away in 2003 and Father Smith is now retired.
The diocese says it reached out to the victim to begin the compensation process, but has not heard back.
You must log in to post a comment.