GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police in Greensburg are looking for a man accused of rape and the sexual abuse of children.
According to City of Greensburg Police, David Baker ran from a home in Duquesne on Monday morning before officers could serve him an arrest warrant.
Baker is charged with a long list of counts, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors and other offenses.
Police say he is known to frequent the Greensburg and Latrobe areas of Westmoreland County and Moon Township in Allegheny County.
Anyone with information on where Baker is should called City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.
