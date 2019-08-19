Filed Under:Lancaster, Local TV, Manheim Township, Starbucks, suspect, Target


LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man who allegedly urinated on merchandise in a Pennsylvania Starbucks store before fleeing the scene.

The Manheim Township Police Department in Lancaster says a man walked into a Starbucks located inside a Manheim Township Target and walked behind the counter.

(Photo Credit: Manheim Township Police Department/Facebook)

The man reportedly entered the employee section, where he urinated into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise.

Police say the man then fled the store.

They shared a photo and asked anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

