



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another casting call is underway for a TV series filming through October in the Pittsburgh area.

Lionsgate Television/Manhunt Productions is seeking a wide variety of background actors to play parts from law enforcement officials to firefighters, paramedics, club goers, militia, townsfolk and more.

The first season of the show, “Manhunt: Unabomber,” focused on the FBI’s hunt for Ted Kaczynski.

The second season is titled “Manhunt: Lone Wolf” and will focus on the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Park bomber. It’s filming now in the Pittsburgh area.

No experience is necessary.

Casting directors are asking those interested to submit their information “without regard to age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

If you’d like to submit your information, email: LONEWOLFEXTRAS@GMAIL.COM

For additional information, visit their website here or their Facebook page here.