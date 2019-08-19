  • KDKA TVOn Air

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — The Mt. Pleasant Borough Police Department is issuing a warning about a post circulating on social media that is believed to be inaccurate.

Police say the post is about a possible attempted kidnapping in the borough.

However, officers say they were never contacted about the alleged incident and “have not received any other calls relating to [an] attempting kidnapping.”

 

The department is urging anyone that is the victim of a crime to contact 911 immediately.

But they are also asking the public to “please refrain from posting false stories that place fear inside our citizens.”

