MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — The Mt. Pleasant Borough Police Department is issuing a warning about a post circulating on social media that is believed to be inaccurate.
Police say the post is about a possible attempted kidnapping in the borough.
However, officers say they were never contacted about the alleged incident and “have not received any other calls relating to [an] attempting kidnapping.”
The department is urging anyone that is the victim of a crime to contact 911 immediately.
But they are also asking the public to “please refrain from posting false stories that place fear inside our citizens.”
