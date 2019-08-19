  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dog Goods USA is recalling Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats sold nationwide as federal health officials seek to stem a 33-state outbreak of salmonella. So far, the outbreak has sickened at least 127 people, including 26 hospitalizations.

(Photo Credit: FDA/Dog Godds USA LLC)

Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania-based Dog Goods initiated the recall after being contacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which tested pig ears from the company’s Brazilian supplier and found that one sample tested positive for salmonella, the company said in a recall notice posted by the FDA on Friday.

Read the rest of the story on CBSNews.com.

