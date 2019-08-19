



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you’re looking to contribute to the community here’s your chance.

The City of Pittsburgh Public Safety Department is looking to fill open vacancies for School Crossing Guards in local school districts throughout the city.

All applicants are required to be at least 18 years old, must possess a valid Class C Pennsylvania Driver’s License, must pass a background check, and must be a resident of the City of Pittsburgh during employment.

“You must be able to tolerate all weather, be willing to travel around the city and, most importantly, you have to really love children,” says veteran City of Pittsburgh Crossing Guard, Marlene Lamanna.

Anyone interested in the position can apply directly to the City of Pittsburgh website.