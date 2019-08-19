SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KDKA) — The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied a request by Planned Parenthood to block the Trump Administrations Title X gag rule on Friday, August 16.

The gag rule restricts Title X funding from any family planning center that tells patients about how or where they can access abortion services.

The decision by the court has caused Planned Parenthood to withdraw from Title X funding.

“Planned Parenthood, along with a number of other grantees, have all made clear that the rule makes it impossible to uphold their medical standards and provide complete, ethical, quality care,” Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania said in a statement. “Because Patients deserve full, complete and honest care, Planned Parenthood will be unable to participate in the Administration’s unethical Title X program.”

Planned Parenthood’s acting president and CEO Alexis McGill says they will continue to fight against the gag rule in court.

“The gag rule is unethical, dangerous and we will not subject our patients to it,” McGill said in a statement. “We are considering all of our options, the Trump Administration is recklessly putting birth control and reproductive health care for millions of people at risk.”

The gag rule will make Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania unable to access nearly $400,000 in funding that assists underprivileged receive reproductive health care services.

Planned Parenthood says they plan to remain open and vows to “do everything we can to make sure our patients don’t lose care.”