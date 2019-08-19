OAKLAND, Pa. (KDKA)– Prepare for traffic and road closures in Oakland this week for college move-in.

Today, Pitt students begin to arrive on campus. According to Pitt Police, some roads will be closed including:

• Bigelow Boulevard (Forbes to Fifth): CLOSED, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. Also closed from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, for the Welcome Back Bash, which is from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday on Bigelow and the William Pitt Union lawn.

• University Place (Fifth to O’Hara): CLOSED, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday

• Lothrop Street (Fifth to Victoria): CLOSED, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday (Lothrop also will continue to be closed above Victoria Street because of work related to the Scaife Hall renovations.)

• North Bouquet Street (Fifth to O’Hara): CLOSED, Monday-Wednesday

• Thackeray Street (Fifth to O’Hara): CLOSED, Monday-Wednesday

• University Drive (Allequippa to Drive C): CLOSED, Monday-Wednesday

If you are moving your student in, Pitt recommends parking along O’Hara Street. You can unload your car(s) along University Place and Bigelow Boulevard.

At Point Park University, Copa and Honors First-Year students move in today as well. All other first-year students arrive on campus tomorrow.

All arriving students should meet the University Team at the Student Center to unload their belongings.