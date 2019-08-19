Filed Under:Goats, Goatscaping, Local TV, Pitt Campus, University Of Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A special landscaping team is making sure Pitt’s campus looks its best for move-in day.

On Twitter, the University of Pittsburgh shared a video of their newest landscaping employees — goats.

They say the goatscaping is part of Pitt’s sustainability plan.

Thanks to these hardworking, hungry little guys, Pitt’s Upper Campus is freshly trimmed and ready for students.

