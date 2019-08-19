Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A special landscaping team is making sure Pitt’s campus looks its best for move-in day.
On Twitter, the University of Pittsburgh shared a video of their newest landscaping employees — goats.
🐐 A treacherous landscaping job on Pitt’s Upper Campus proved to be no obstacle for this herd of goats! Read all about our pals from Have U Herd Goatscaping in Pittwire: https://t.co/MJeeWZzjbP #H2P pic.twitter.com/Fpwi6JdaE5
— University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) August 19, 2019
They say the goatscaping is part of Pitt’s sustainability plan.
Thanks to these hardworking, hungry little guys, Pitt’s Upper Campus is freshly trimmed and ready for students.
