WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — An officer at State Correctional Institution at Greene found an inmate unresponsive inside his cell just before midnight on August 18, 2019.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, employees were conducting security checks on a housing unit when the officer found Jake Wesley, 51-years-old unresponsive inside his cell.

Staff and medical personnel responded immediately and the inmate was pronounced dead by the EMS personnel.

State Police were notified and they will conduct an investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

Wesley was had been housed at State Correctional Institution at Green since March of 1996 where he was serving a life sentence for first degree murder.

His next-of-kin has been notified.