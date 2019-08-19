WHITEHALL (KDKA) — The Whitehall Borough Police Department and South Hills Area Cooperative Animal Control have received several calls regarding a coyote.

According to police, the coyote has a skin condition known as “mange.” Mange is caused by microscopic mites that live under the skin of the host animal and causes hair loss for the animal. When coyotes suffer from mange, it is likely fatal.

Police and animal control are warning residents to not approach the coyote or allow their domesticated pets to interact with the coyote.

They also say the best way to keep the animal from entering a resident’s yard is to make sure garbage is properly secured and to not be a food source for the animal.

Anyone that sees the coyote is being asked to call the Whitehall Police Department at 412-884-1100.