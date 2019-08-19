  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Robert Cook, Shooting, Wilkinsburg, Wilkinsburg News


WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A 17-year-old suspect is behind bars after a shooting in Wilkinsburg over the weekend.

The shooting happened along Penn Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, the 17-year-old suspect is claiming self-defense. Police identify him as Robert “Tre” Cook of Wilkinsburg, and say he was dating the victim’s sister.

(Source: Allegheny County)

Investigators say Cook and the 19-year-old victim were in an ongoing feud in which the victim allegedly pointed an AK-47 at Cook earlier this year.

Cook told police he moved out of the area after the incident because he was concerned for his safety.

But over the weekend, Cook said he was walking down Penn Avenue when the victim passed him in a vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, Cook said the victim made gestures at him.

The night before, Cook told investigators that the victim allegedly said he could have “popped him [Cook] in his head.”

Police say Cook allegedly went to a relative’s home where he asked for a gun.

He then went back to Penn Avenue and found the victim. Police say Cook told them he “shot him [the victim] about six times” because he “would not run away.”

The victim was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

Cook was taken into custody a short time later at a home on Ross Street.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Comments