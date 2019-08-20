



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just when you thought the Antonio Brown saga couldn’t get any more odd, the next report surfaces.

According to the celebrity chef who filed the $38,000 lawsuit against AB, the entire situation is surrounded by a frozen fish head.

“Antonio Brown’s $38,000 Dispute Started Over Frozen Fish Head, Says Chef”

Antonio Brown's $38,000 Dispute Started Over Frozen Fish Head, Says Chef https://t.co/bgAh5NKwUL — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2019

Stefano Tedeschi spoke to TMZ Sports and explained the situation Tuesday. According to the chef, he was hired to cook for Brown and his buddies for three days at the 2018 Pro Bowl.

Tedeschi used a fish for one of the food presentations, and decided to keep the head of the animal for a soup the next day, so he placed it in the freezer overnight.

Brown and his friends stumbled upon the head that evening, and apparently thought it was some sort of mob threat, similar to the horse head found in a bed as shown in the Godfather series.

The next morning, the chef heard rumors circulating about the fish head, and he thought it was a joke, but not to Brown and his crew. Tedeschi was kicked off the property and was not allowed to gather any of his cooking materials or gear the next day. He was also not allowed back to cook for the third day of the event, and Brown never paid him for the work.

“Who could have possibly misunderstood a fish head in the freezer?,” Tedeschi told TMZ. “Tell me, what person with intelligence could have misplaced a fish head for some mob, horse head?”

The chef is is suing Brown for $38,521.20 over the incident. Brown’s legal team is reportedly ready to take this case to court, and Tedeschi is preparing for legal fight to get the money he is owed.