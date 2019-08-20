



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Ben D’Amico says it’s peach season. He’s in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some tasty recipes using peaches.

Peach “Caprese” Salad

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs Fresh Chambersburg Peaches, thinly sliced

4 oz Baby Arugula, Spring Mix Greens, or Watercress

8 oz Fresh Mozzarella, hand torn into pieces

4 oz Prosciutto thinly shaved, torn

1 tbsp Fresh Basil, torn

1 tbsp Fresh Mint, torn

1 tbsp Market District Balsamic Glaze

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Toss the greens with olive oil & lemon juice.

2. Lay the greens onto a large serving platter.

3. Top the greens with sliced peaches, mozzarella, & prosciutto.

4. Garnish with the fresh basil & mint, drizzle with the balsamic glaze & sprinkle with salt & pepper.

Grilled Peaches & Pound Cake

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 each Fresh Chambersburg Peaches, halved

1 each Market District Vanilla Pound cake, ¼ inch sliced

4 oz Mascarpone Cheese whipped

2 tbsp Pistachios crushed

1 tbsp Mike’s Hot Honey

1 tbsp Market District Balsamic Glaze

Peach Grill Seasoning:

1 cup Sugar

2 tbsp Cinnamon, ground

2 tbsp Cardamom

1 tsp Nutmeg

1 tsp Allspice

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat.

2. Prepare the seasoning by mixing the spices into a small bowl.

3. Dip the halved peaches, cut side down into the seasoning.

4. Place the peaches and the pound cake onto the hot grill for 1-3 minutes per side, until slightly softened and grill marks appear.

5. Remove from the grill and place onto serving dishes.

6. Spread the mascarpone cheese onto the grilled pound cake.

7. Place the peach on top of the pound cake and garnish with a sprinkle of pistachios, & a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey & Balsamic Glaze.

8. Additions of fresh raspberries & fresh mint also work well with this dessert.