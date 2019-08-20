BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The former treasurer of Brownsville Ambulance Services, Inc. was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of mail fraud and theft from a program receiving federal funds.

Edward Stevenson, 62, was named in an indictment unsealed Friday, announced Monday by United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.

The indictment says Stevenson issued 132 checks totaling $136,140 from the company’s checking account from January 2013 through March 2017.

Stevenson made the checks payable to himself, to cash and his personal business.

The checks were then deposited to his personal bank account or one of two banks accounts he maintained on behalf of Luden’s Flower Shop, his personal business.

Stevenson was charged with 14 counts of theft from his employer and seven counts of mail fraud.

The 62-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 as to each count of conviction or both.