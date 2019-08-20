ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Elizabeth Forward School District and Pennsylvania Coach Lines reached a deal.
The two entered a three-week agreement, with Pennsylvania Coach Lines saying they will provide transportation for the district starting Monday, meaning school won’t start until Aug. 26.
The bus company and the district will negotiate for a longer deal during the three-week period.
Both parties will have until Sept. 13 to continue negotiating a more long-term deal.
The Elizabeth Forward School District originally filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania Coach Lines.
The district said Pennsylvania Coach Lines notified them that they would not honor the approved contract voted on by the school board in October 2018 and would not transport students.
The decision impacted more than 2,000 students.
School was supposed to start for the Elizabeth Forward School District on Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.