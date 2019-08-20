Comments
Pittsburgh (KDKA) — A federal program recommended a shocking temperature to keep your house while you’re awake and home.
Energy Star, a joint federal program run by the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, said the coolest you should keep your house is 78 degrees when your home and awake, according to Consumer Reports.
The federal program also reported that your home should be 85 degrees when you’re at work or out of the house and 82 degrees when you’re sleeping.
Those recommendations are aimed at reducing costs and energy usage.
Energy Star also recommends turning on fans
